EDITORIAL
Government must come clean to SA — and the world — about the Russian ship
Ramaphosa's response betrays a breathtaking lack of urgency on an issue with potentially dire consequences
14 May 2023 - 00:01 By SUNDAY TIMES EDITORIAL
The accusation by the US ambassador to our country that Pretoria gave weapons and ammunition to Russia, a protagonist in the Ukraine war, has cast a spotlight on our increasingly murky international relations...
EDITORIAL
Government must come clean to SA — and the world — about the Russian ship
Ramaphosa's response betrays a breathtaking lack of urgency on an issue with potentially dire consequences
The accusation by the US ambassador to our country that Pretoria gave weapons and ammunition to Russia, a protagonist in the Ukraine war, has cast a spotlight on our increasingly murky international relations...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos