Opinion

The real Russian arms saga villain is a loose cannon

US ambassador Reuben Brigety, having started a diplomatic veldfire, has gone quiet as a mouse in the face of requests for evidence to back his claim

21 May 2023 - 00:01
Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor

And then there is the US ambassador, posted here presumably to build good relations with South Africa, not to gut them. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. PODCAST | Why Gayton McKenzie thinks he’ll be president — and six things he ... Politics
  2. MIKE SILUMA | Don't make SA a playground for rich foreigners Opinion
  3. PODCAST | Arrest Putin or not — has SA’s foreign policy lost its way? Opinion
  4. MIKE SILUMA | Something seems to be off in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet ... Opinion
  5. MIKE SILUMA | Democracy's nice, but you can't eat it Opinion

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Anita Lloyd Hogarth
  2. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | The Verwoerdian world still haunts literacy in SA Opinion
  3. CARTOON | Higher interest rates for overstretched consumers? Opinion
  4. JONNY STEINBERG | What might have been? Insight
  5. PETER BRUCE | Don’t pay for ANC to be saved by Karpowerships Opinion

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
'Dr Nandipha no longer deserves a SA passport, should be revoked': Home affairs ...