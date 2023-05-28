Mampara of the week: Prince Mashele, un-authorised author
28 May 2023 - 00:00 By Hogarth
Political analyst Prince Mashele’s belated admission this week that his “un-authorised biography” of ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba was in fact a paid-for tome of puffery will not have done his reputation any good. Mashaba, who is said to have paid Mashele for the opus, hardly emerges in better light. But he is a politician...
