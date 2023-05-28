The public has a right to know exactly who’s talking
With SA being such a highly politicised country, it’s no surprise that political analysts are in high demand. But what are their hidden allegiances?
28 May 2023 - 00:02
When someone is referred to as an independent economist, we assume that they have no axe to grind when commenting on a given issue; that their views are untainted by who they work for, or represent, but are an unbiased reflection of how they see society and the policy choices it faces. ..
The public has a right to know exactly who’s talking
With SA being such a highly politicised country, it’s no surprise that political analysts are in high demand. But what are their hidden allegiances?
When someone is referred to as an independent economist, we assume that they have no axe to grind when commenting on a given issue; that their views are untainted by who they work for, or represent, but are an unbiased reflection of how they see society and the policy choices it faces. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos