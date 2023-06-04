Botswana’s human rights record being tarnished by its government
04 June 2023 - 00:00 By PETER HAIN
Botswana has for decades enjoyed an enviable human rights record, by the standards of its neighbours, enshrined and protected by a bill of rights in its constitution which was enacted in 1966, when the country gained independence. ..
Botswana’s human rights record being tarnished by its government
Botswana has for decades enjoyed an enviable human rights record, by the standards of its neighbours, enshrined and protected by a bill of rights in its constitution which was enacted in 1966, when the country gained independence. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos