Let the UDF spirit reinvigorate our bruised national psyche
The 40th birthday of the anti-apartheid movement should inspire us all to fresh efforts to rescue SA from the abyss, writes Popo Molefe
04 June 2023 - 00:00 By Popo Molefe
This year marks the 40th anniversary of the United Democratic Front (UDF). To mark this important anniversary, former leaders and members of the UDF and its affiliates have convened a committee to celebrate its outstanding and seminal role in the struggle against apartheid. ..
Let the UDF spirit reinvigorate our bruised national psyche
The 40th birthday of the anti-apartheid movement should inspire us all to fresh efforts to rescue SA from the abyss, writes Popo Molefe
This year marks the 40th anniversary of the United Democratic Front (UDF). To mark this important anniversary, former leaders and members of the UDF and its affiliates have convened a committee to celebrate its outstanding and seminal role in the struggle against apartheid. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos