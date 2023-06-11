Cartoon
More clouds on the horizon for Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry
11 June 2023 - 00:00 By Brandan Reynolds
Parliament’s section 194 committee inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office is facing more obstacles now than when it first started as she calls for committee chair Richard Dyantyi to recuse himself...
Cartoon
More clouds on the horizon for Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry
Parliament’s section 194 committee inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office is facing more obstacles now than when it first started as she calls for committee chair Richard Dyantyi to recuse himself...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos