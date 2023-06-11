Neglect in a time of cholera
The Hammanskraal outbreak was a tragedy waiting to happen — the inequalities and urban planning model of apartheid create ideal conditions for waterborne disease
11 June 2023 - 00:00 By HOPE MAGIDIMISHA-CHIPUNGU
History repeats itself and those who do not learn from it are bound to repeat their past mistakes. During the 2000/2001 summer, South Africa was hit by its worst recorded cholera outbreak, which caused 171 recorded deaths from 82,275 cases. The outbreak extended throughout the eastern and northeastern areas, with KwaZulu-Natal at the epicentre...
