Opinion

SA’s unfolding tragedy was created by leaders out of their depth

Instead of crisis committees, government should revisit proposals already put forward by business

11 June 2023 - 00:00 By Pali Lehohla

In Chinua Achebe’s book No Longer at Ease, Obi Okonkwo, a UK-trained English graduate discusses the notion of “tragedy” with the chair of the public service. Okonkwo's definition of tragedy is a swift event with a sorrowful end. The chair argues instead that, as he learnt from an old man in his village, “life was like a bowl of wormwood which one sips a little at a time world without end. He understood the nature of tragedy.”   ..

