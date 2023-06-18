AfriForum is proud to swim against the stream of ANC chaos and injustice
Right of reply: Following an opinion piece by Peter Hain two weeks ago, the civil rights organisation spells out its vision of a better SA and calls the label ‘controversial’ a badge of honour
18 June 2023 - 00:00 By ernst van zyl
..
AfriForum is proud to swim against the stream of ANC chaos and injustice
Right of reply: Following an opinion piece by Peter Hain two weeks ago, the civil rights organisation spells out its vision of a better SA and calls the label ‘controversial’ a badge of honour
..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos