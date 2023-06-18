Echoes of discontent on Youth Day: Time to reframe our thinking
At every turn, young people are encouraged to contribute to society and yet face barriers when they try to do so. This must change
18 June 2023 - 00:00 By WANDILE M NGCAWENI
It’s hard to think of positive things to say about South Africa at the moment. As young people we are living in a time when everything seems to be falling apart. Something is eating at our social fabric...
Echoes of discontent on Youth Day: Time to reframe our thinking
At every turn, young people are encouraged to contribute to society and yet face barriers when they try to do so. This must change
It’s hard to think of positive things to say about South Africa at the moment. As young people we are living in a time when everything seems to be falling apart. Something is eating at our social fabric...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos