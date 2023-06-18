False hopes of Russian help have history in SA
The uncomfortable fact is that the ANC actually is pro-Russian
18 June 2023 - 00:01
A certain chaos had descended on the African peace initiative in Ukraine, or at least in the South African part of the initiative, by late on Friday. An SAA charter following the presidential jet and filled with journalists and a large contingent of security personnel arrived in Warsaw, the capital of Poland and Ukraine’s nearest non-hostile neighbour...
False hopes of Russian help have history in SA
The uncomfortable fact is that the ANC actually is pro-Russian
A certain chaos had descended on the African peace initiative in Ukraine, or at least in the South African part of the initiative, by late on Friday. An SAA charter following the presidential jet and filled with journalists and a large contingent of security personnel arrived in Warsaw, the capital of Poland and Ukraine’s nearest non-hostile neighbour...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos