Our prevaricating president should quit now, so the electorate knows the score in 2024
Voters should not be in the position where they vote for Ramaphosa next year, then end up with Mashatile and Malema in charge
02 July 2023 - 00:00
Complaining about our dithering president has become something of a cottage industry. Even those who gripe about the acres of space the media devotes to him will, in the same breath, express their utter disappointment at the man, citing a litany of grievances against him — telling lies, not keeping his promises, showing no backbone and, most important, failing to tackle corruption. President Cyril Ramaphosa serves no other purpose than to provide the nation with a punching bag, which does at least give us a way to relieve our frustrations...
Complaining about our dithering president has become something of a cottage industry. Even those who gripe about the acres of space the media devotes to him will, in the same breath, express their utter disappointment at the man, citing a litany of grievances against him — telling lies, not keeping his promises, showing no backbone and, most important, failing to tackle corruption. President Cyril Ramaphosa serves no other purpose than to provide the nation with a punching bag, which does at least give us a way to relieve our frustrations...
