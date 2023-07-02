Opinion

The West needs to win the Ukraine war, and soon

02 July 2023 - 00:03
Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist

I was born in 1952, in the middle of the Korean War. Since that war ended, the world’s nuclear superpowers have fought with smaller nations or fought proxy wars. But they’ve never fought each other. I doubt my sons will be able to say the same thing when they are my age. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Birdnesting' - The divorce trend where parents rotate homes Insight
  2. SIVIWE GWARUBE | SA’s coalition problems are not insurmountable, they are normal Opinion
  3. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Lesufi’s early charge to save the ANC — and his job Opinion
  4. PETER BRUCE | The ANC state gets the media it deserves Opinion
  5. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Ramaphosa's travelling circus: jokers, clowns and diplomacy ... Opinion

Latest Videos

Protests continue in Paris suburb after teen shooting
Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media