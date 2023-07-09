Opinion

Incidentally...

It goes without saying, obviously

09 July 2023 - 00:00
Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times

Setting aside all the human tragedies and travesties of justice that have loomed large in the media this month, there has been another bombshell headline that stupefied readers all over the world: “Cocaine found in the White House.” ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. MZWANELE MAYEKISO | The Mbalula press conference and the future of Sanco Opinion
  2. MIKE SILUMA | Mere money won’t cure the ailing public health system Insight
  3. PETER BRUCE | Western Cape's push for power makes sense Opinion & Analysis
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | How Ramaphosa’s 2022 strategy delivered victory — at a high ... Opinion
  5. A tribute to Teboho Mahlatsi, the gentle giant of the small screen Insight

Latest Videos

Snow falls in Gauteng!
Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS