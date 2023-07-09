You can’t recognise authority if you don’t recognise humanity
When the SAP transformed into the SAPS after 1994, it did so with more than a century of brutality, cruelty and hostility towards communities baked into the practice of policing, writes Lindiwe Mazibuko
09 July 2023 - 00:00
South Africans were rightly outraged this week when video footage surfaced on social media depicting eight police VIP protection unit members assaulting three people on the side of a highway, after stopping the vehicle and forcing the occupants out. The South African Police Service (SAPS), which oversees security for members of the cabinet, the executive and other public office-bearers, has served the unit members with notices of suspension...
