Semenya ruling a victory for human rights
16 July 2023 - 00:00
South Africa’s double Olympic star Caster Semenya has won an important victory in the European Court of Human Rights against the decision by World Athletics to compel women athletes with high testosterone to medically reduce the level in order to compete in major competitions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.