Beware of building Brics with more rights violators
We should support membership applications from countries that will increase the alliance’s overall democratic quotient, not diminish it
23 July 2023 - 00:00
The announcement that President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian President Vladimir Putin had come to a “mutual agreement” that it was best for Putin not to travel to South Africa for the Brics summit next month has ended months of tedious and damaging speculation, and will probably calm tensions with the US over our country’s inexplicably close ties to Putin’s Russia...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.