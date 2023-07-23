Could real reform of the civil service be on the cards at last?
Concrete plans to rebalance power relations between politicians and public officials could reshape the future
23 July 2023 - 00:00
Last week the Public Service Commission (PSC), the National School of Government, the department of public service & administration and the UN Development Programme met to discuss how to professionalise the public service. The auditor-general was there, as were representatives from the South African Local Government Association and the Presidency. The event felt historic. ..
