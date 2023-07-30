We’re all extras in the ANC’s theatre of the absurd
From Ramaphosa to Mbabula and Lesufi, the party’s capacity for absurdity appears to know no bounds
30 July 2023 - 00:02
Diplomats, investors and foreign lawmakers — especially those in the US — must sometimes struggle to understand the South African political beast. I know I do. This weekend President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives home from St Petersburg, Russia, where he has been attending an Africa-Russia summit as a guest of President Vladimir Putin...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.