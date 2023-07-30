Opinion

Sanitation in South Africa is dire, but it can be fixed

With resource provision and a strong partnership between government and the private sector, the situation can be salvaged

30 July 2023 - 00:00 By FAIZAL BUX

Recent outbreaks of waterborne diseases are unprecedented, as South Africa was once globally respected for its sanitation systems and potable water quality. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Charges laid against Joburg municipal managers for sewage pollution South Africa
  2. BHEKISISA | How dirty is Hammanskraal’s water where cholera was found? Very, ... South Africa
  3. SABINE DALL'OMO | Smart solutions can quench Africa's thirst for drinking water Opinion
  4. EDITORIAL | As the poor bear the brunt, the least we can do is respond quickly ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. Scientific body says cholera deaths could have been avoided South Africa

Latest

  1. PETER BRUCE | We’re all extras in the ANC’s theatre of the absurd Opinion
  2. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Good news about Eskom? Yes, there are bright sparks Opinion
  3. SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | 'SA is not ready for a white president' Insight
  4. Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu: The story behind the family-killing cop Insight
  5. THABO MBEKI | Africa and the nexus between foreign policy and democracy Opinion

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
A closer look at the Bree street explosion site