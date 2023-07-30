Who needs trade benefits when we have resentments?
Not South Africa, just ask our 74-year-old 'minister of youth' Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
30 July 2023 - 00:00
Last month, at a Brics youth summit in Durban, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the ring-mistress of RET resentments, went global in her full-frontal assault on the West, the World Bank, World Trade Organisation, ‘’five South African banks” and “dominant Eurocentric narratives of the world”...
