Zuma must return from Russia and face his fate
The former president’s legal defence strategy of tying up the courts and the NPA in a chain of appeals based on technicalities might allude to this
30 July 2023 - 00:00
Is former president Jacob Zuma on the low road to becoming an international fugitive from justice? The refusal of his foundation’s spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi to be drawn on what he has called the “irrelevant” “nitty gritty” of whether Zuma boarded the flight to Russia to seek medical treatment before or after the Constitutional Court put an end to his continued appeals earlier this month suggests as much...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.