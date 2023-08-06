Andy Kawa’s struggle as much against the police as her rapists
06 August 2023 - 00:00
Thirteen years ago, Andy Kawa decided to take a walk on one of the beaches in her hometown of Gqeberha before catching a flight back to Johannesburg where she now lives. What happened on that Kings Beach walk set off a chain of events that would drag her life away from the moment of serenity she had sought to a protracted nightmare. Abducted and gang-raped for 15 hours in the sand dune bushes, she was later repeatedly let down by the legal system...
