Coalitions aren't the problem — we are
Many of South Africa’s parties are built around ethnic constituencies that feel excluded or based on the past, or around individuals who see their parties as their property
06 August 2023 - 00:00
Coalition governments have failed in many cases in South Africa because dominant parties do not make enough compromises, smaller parties feel excluded, and pacts are based on the government positions or contracts each partner will get, rather than on a joint policy programme...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.