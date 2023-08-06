Democracy without development: where SA and Nigeria went wrong

Developmental state theory explains the experience of Asian countries that achieved rapid economic transformation

In March 2005, Omano Edigheji, who was then research manager at the Centre for Policy Studies (CPS), was livid after reading the ANC’s discussion documents for its forthcoming national general council (NGC), a midterm review of the party’s performance. The ANC convenes NGCs midway between its national conferences, which are held every five years...