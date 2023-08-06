Fighting crime is our elevated priority
06 August 2023 - 00:00
The nation's alarming crime statistics show that Gauteng is rated number one for violent crimes like murder. At the same time, rape, robbery and common assault cases have gradually increased over the years. These are intolerable figures for the 15-million residents of the nation's economic hub. As outlined in this year's state of the province address (Sopa), the provincial administration has made crime-fighting one of its central concerns...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.