Our CEOs deserve more credit and less cynical sniping
The pledge to work with the state to fix major issues might show unrealistic idealism, but that’s better than fatalism
06 August 2023 - 00:01
Ordinarily, a partnership between business and the government aimed at turning the economy around should receive universal endorsement. In the midst of a deepening crisis, a rapprochement between those who run the country’s administration and those who control the private sector should be a self-evident imperative...
