Trump's political vandalism teaches us the danger of electing a demagogic con man to power
Trump has taken an axe to cherished US institutions — and a significant section of the population is happily cheering him on
06 August 2023 - 00:03
It could be tempting for some people to take pleasure in the political turmoil unleashed by Donald Trump in the US — the best country on the planet, its citizens keep telling us. But it’s probably more advisable to learn from it instead. Trump provides an object lesson in what can happen when a society thoughtlessly elects a con man or demagogue into a position of authority...
