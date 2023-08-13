Like it or not, minibus taxis are here to stay
The industry ranks among the largest in South Africa. Government, the media and corporates would do well to refrain from treating it with the disdain they do
13 August 2023 - 00:00
On Thursday night, Cape Town and Santaco announced the end of a crippling minibus taxi strike. The seven-day shutdown of services crippled large parts of the city, with stores running out of supplies and businesses unable to function due to a lack of staff and stock. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.