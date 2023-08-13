The greed of small parties can distabilise coalitions
Leaders of tiny parties who have no job prospects elsewhere are the weakest links in multiparty local governments
13 August 2023 - 00:00
The meeting last weekend to discuss a possible regulatory framework for coalitions — arguably long overdue — has generated much-needed, robust debate. Our experience with coalitions has largely been unpleasant. It looks likely that the country might soon have a coalition at the national level, but last week’s discussions were focused strictly on local government. The problems there are well established, thus enabling focused and realistic deliberations. This made it possible to come up with sound recommendations. ..
