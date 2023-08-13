Why is government attracted to lawlessness like flies to a rotting carcass?
The taxi bosses must have been delighted by Chikunga’s outbursts. Why negotiate in good faith when the minister can speak for them?
13 August 2023 - 00:00
The senseless taxi strike in Cape Town, which paralysed the city and inconvenienced commuters, causing unnecessary loss of life and millions in damage to property, has thankfully been resolved. But not before a cabinet minister decided she would be a fly in the ointment. Had it not been for the intervention of transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, who came out swinging on behalf of the taxi industry, the strike would have been over sooner...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.