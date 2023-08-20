Grounds for scepticism — but also for confidence
27 August 2023 - 00:00
The evolution of South Africa’s democratic public administration has faced a challenge of progressive continuity and sustainability. Almost 30 years into democracy, the public service should be performing much better...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.