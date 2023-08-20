Ramaphosa knows what side his bread is buttered — he’s the spineless piece of meat in the Russia-China sandwich
By hosting the Brics summit and gently uninviting Vladimir Putin, the president can bask in the international limelight, Barney Mthombothi writes
20 August 2023 - 00:00
What could have been a nightmarish scenario for President Cyril Ramaphosa will this week turn out to be an occasion for him to bask in the international limelight as he plays host to Brics, the motley collection of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa which has set itself up as the ideological rival of the G7 advanced economies...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.