Brics summit a feather in SA's cap and a coup for Cyril
In particular, it is to his credit that Ramaphosa is focusing on restoring South Africa’s role as a key player on the continent
27 August 2023 - 00:00
The successful summit of the Brics heads of state in Sandton this week is a feather in the cap for our country, underlining our ability to rise to the occasion when called upon to host global events. But more so, the event was a coup for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who had to weather much scepticism and overcome diplomatic hurdles in the run-up to the summit...
