A coup is never about restoring democracy
03 September 2023 - 00:00
When news of the military coup in Gabon first broke earlier this week, most stories led with accounts of Gabonese people celebrating the overthrow of the despotic Bongo political dynasty, which held its grip on the nation’s presidency for over half a century. Reports of jubilation in the capital, Libreville, and of residents embracing military personnel in the streets following a deeply contested election in which then-president Ali Bongo sought a third term, took me straight back to 2017 in Zimbabwe...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.