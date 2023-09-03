Honour the Usindiso 76 by cleaning up Joburg’s festering CBD
It is absurd to call the tragedy a wake-up call, as the president did — successive administrations have known about the problems for years and failed to act
03 September 2023 - 00:01
The Johannesburg inner city building in which 76 people died in a fire was, at one time, meant to be a haven for women and children abused by men. These are victims of abuse in its many guises...
