Even with all his enemies vanquished, feckless Ramaphosa still won’t deliver
Zuma, Magashule and Mkhwebane are all gone, but if you’re expecting the president to actually do something about the state of South Africa, you’re likely to be disappointed, writes Barney Mthombothi
17 September 2023 - 00:00
According to his apologists, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inability to deliver on his promises had nothing to do with political cowardice or incompetence; it was the formidable opposition within his party frustrating his agenda. Well, he has no excuses now. His enemies, one after the other, and without any provocation from his side, have all fallen by the wayside...
