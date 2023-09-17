Q&A on post-election Zimbabwe with Prof Brian Raftopoulos
With a post-election crackdown on Zimbabwe's main opposition party under way, Chris Barron asked the eminent scholar and analyst of the University of Cape Town ...
17 September 2023 - 00:00
Do you see any hope in the opposition getting 44% of the vote in spite of the obstacles?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.