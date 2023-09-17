South Africa has reached the tipping point of collapse
Our problems can’t be solved with quick fixes, but the political will to do the hard work to drag the country back from the brink is missing, writes William Gumede
17 September 2023 - 00:00
Recent man-made disasters, such as the deadly Johannesburg fire, the cholera outbreak, infrastructure collapses and bankruptcies at state-owned enterprises (SOEs), are expected after years of state capture, mismanagement and neglect. These outcomes are often only seen after a critical tipping-point moment, one that is being seen now. As a result, we are likely to see more such disasters...
