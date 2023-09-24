Opinion

Don't make public servants the fiscal fall guys

The state’s attempt to manage its finances to ensure a healthy fiscus should not be construed outside the context of developmental imperatives

24 September 2023 - 00:00 By Nyiko Mabunda

At the heart of national fiscal consolidation is the relationship between available resources, resource mobilisation and the developmental imperatives of South Africa. The public discourse over the health of the fiscus is important, but also dangerous if limited to the public sector wage bill. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Minister Zikalala warns against cuts Politics
  2. Gauteng municipalities seemingly have no plan to address water shortages South Africa
  3. Imatu loses contempt of court case against Tshwane for unpaid salaries South Africa
  4. EDITORIAL | Fixing the fiscus may mean sacrificing sacred cows Opinion

Latest

  1. PETER BRUCE | Our leaders: living the high life in the twilight zone Opinion
  2. Mampara of the week: Jackie Phamotse Hogarth
  3. CARTOON | Metro municipalities grapple with worsening water shortages Opinion
  4. WIM DE VILLIERS | Join the rolling maul to a brighter future Opinion
  5. TONY LEON | Editing history to escape the truth Opinion

Latest Videos

Video shows submarine bobbing in ocean due to strong winds
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...