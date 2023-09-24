Whistleblowing wins when top and bottom meet in the centre
Amendments to legislation and government initiatives are not enough; we need to build a culture of calling out corruption and wrongdoing in the workplace
24 September 2023 - 00:00
Whistleblowing has attracted a lot of attention recently, but not for the right reasons. The brutal slaying of several whistle-blowers, especially Babita Deokoran, tugged at our heartstrings and ignited outrage. Plea-bargain arrangements resulted in the conviction of those who aided and abetted in her murder, but the person who pulled the trigger is still at large...
