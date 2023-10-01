Opinion

Another ANC smokescreen to distract from its failings

Bill subjecting NGOs to security vetting will collapse many such organisations, causing job losses, accelerating state failure and undermining democracy

01 October 2023 - 00:00

Civil society organisations have been critical in slowing down South Africa’s plunge into failed state, failed democracy and failed society...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Without urgent reform, Transnet will crash the economy Opinion
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | For Republic of the Congo to thrive, Nguesso must step down Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | South Africa has reached the tipping point of collapse Opinion
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Zimbabwe faces Armageddon, but there are solutions Opinion
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Despots make African coups inevitable Opinion
  6. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Petrodollar countries will boost Brics’ New Development Bank Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | These lies and cheap victories of the ruling elite are a ... Opinion
  2. PETER BRUCE | Oh joy, the giggling hyena has been arrested Opinion
  3. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | It feels like the government has given up on recovery Opinion
  4. EDITORIAL | Drop the political intrigue and appoint a good Eskom CEO Opinion
  5. LUCKY MATHEBULA | Public service is a vocation, not a ticket to trough Opinion

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives