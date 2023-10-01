New judges set to ease labour court’s heavy load
01 October 2023 - 00:00
The economic downturn and resulting job losses, coupled with the fraught state of labour relations evident in frequent strikes, have made the role of the labour court even more important. This week, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will interview candidates for vacancies in the labour court, the Supreme Court of Appeal, the electoral court and the Gauteng, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal divisions of the high court. It is vital that the best people are appointed. ..
