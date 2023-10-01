The ANCYL’s anti-Capitec, pro-BEE propaganda is anti-black
If the league really had the interests of the people at heart, it would engage on BEE because there are alternatives to the failed policy
01 October 2023 - 00:00
One would have hoped the ANC Youth League (ANCYL), which purports to advocate for the youth's interests, would champion policies which uplift this country's young people. However, its president Collen Malatji's recent comments highlight that he has no regard for the 61% of unemployed youth, only caring about the ANC elite's interests...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.