Bridge the ‘India, Belgium’ gap
For the country's sake, business schools must bridge the chasm between the haves and have-nots
08 October 2023 - 00:00
Business schools provide specialised training to mould the best possible decisionmakers to provide leadership for the private sector, uncertainty, risk and fast-paced changes notwithstanding. They benefit state-owned entities (SOEs) too, for if they are to succeed in their mission, such schools must operate according to tried and tested business principles...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.