Building trust and synergy between mining and communities
The fledgling Institute for Social Dialogue is trying to facilitate the exchange of ideas between all stakeholders in the industry, from CEOs to community leaders and environmental activists
08 October 2023 - 00:00
New initiatives and new ways of thinking that go beyond our world views are required for our challenging times. We don’t know how to talk each other, how to have meaningful dialogue that leads to fundamental change at community level. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.