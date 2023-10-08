Deploy and destroy is the ANC’s way, and Unisa is next
Unisa is only the latest of a long list of once functioning institutions that the party has brought to their knees with its cadre deployment obsession
08 October 2023 - 00:02
Every week in South Africa brings a new wonder as the ANC and its government collapse institution after institution. Right now Blade Nzimande, the minister of higher education, leader of the SACP, and meddlar suprem e, is trying to put Unisa under administration...
