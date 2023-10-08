Our noble ideals recede and populists prey on the disgruntled masses
As capitalism made a seamless transition into post-1994 SA, inequality deepened and the hope of a nonracial, nonsexist society now remains just a dream
08 October 2023 - 00:00
The 1955 congress of the people cemented the ideals upon which to build a truly nonracial, nonsexist and prosperous South Africa...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.