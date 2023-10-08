The thought police are still among us, insidious as ever
As bell hooks said, ‘No need to hear your voice — tell me about your pain and I will tell it back to you in a new way, in such a way that it has become mine’
08 October 2023 - 00:00
With the dawn of democracy in 1994, the terrain of struggle mutated in ways that weren’t immediately obvious. In the three decades since then, as the focus shifted away from the grand political stage, the discourse challenging hegemony morphed — and eluded us. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.